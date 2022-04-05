Delimitation draft proposals: Panel meets stakeholders for feedback in Jammu

The three-member Delimitation Commission assigned the task to redraw boundaries of Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir interacted with delegations of stakeholders from Jammu region for feedback on its draft proposals made public on March 14.

During the interaction, BJP leaders commended the Commission’s proposals, while the Congress delegation boycotted the meeting, while others suggested changes.

The Commission is headed by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai, and Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra and State Election Commissioner K K Sharma as members. The panel will hold a similar meeting in Srinagar on Tuesday.

J&K president of All India Confederation of SC, ST and OBC Organisations, R K Kalsotra had heated arguments with the Commission members over rotation and number of Assembly seats reserved for the Scheduled Castes. The Congress delegation comprising its chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma, former minister Yogesh Sawhney and ex-MLA Ashok Dogra boycotted the meeting, alleging that they were told that the “invitation to them was in their individual capacity and not as party representatives”. “The Commission preferred to avoid Congress as it had no answers to the objections already submitted to its draft proposals,” Sharma said.

Outside its party headquarters in Shaheedi Chowk here, Congress activists led by party’s J&K president G A Mir held a demonstration, terming the visit an “eyewash’’ and the draft report “biased and politically motivated”. Mir wanted that the Commission should reserve 10 seats for SCs instead of the proposed seven.

A delegation of Jats from the border areas of the Jammu plains led by Manmohan Choudhary sought reserved seats for the community.

The Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party delegation led by Harsh Dev Singh urged the Commission to rectify the “anomalies” in redrawn Assembly constituencies and also the seats reserved for the SCs. “The geographical connectivity and public convenience was completely ignored while redrawing the boundaries of many constituencies,” he said.

Another delegation demanded that the newly created Mahore constituency be named as Gulabgarh, citing its historical importance.

The BJP delegation led by party president Ravinder Raina commended the Commission’s proposals. The party also urged the commission to address the issues raised by different stakeholders, a statement said.