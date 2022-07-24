scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 24, 2022

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announces setting up of joint theatre commands

Speaking during the 23rd Kargil Vijay Divas celebrations, Rajnath Singh referred to India’s victory over Pakistan in the Kargil war and said the country will be victorious in future wars too.

By: Express News Service | Jammu |
July 24, 2022 5:59:51 pm
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addresses a gathering during a function organised as part of the 23rd Kargil Vijay Divas celebrations at Gulshan Ground in Jammu. (Twitter @rajnathsingh)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Sunday announced the setting up of “joint theatre commands” for enhanced coordination among all three services of the country’s armed forces.

“Drawing a lesson from the coordination seen between the Army, Indian Air Force and the Navy during the Kargil war, we have decided to set up joint theatre commands in the country,” he said while addressing a function organised by the Jammu and Kashmir People’s Forum, an offshoot of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), in connection with the 23rd Kargil Vijay Divas celebrations at Gulshan Ground in Jammu. “Work in that direction is going on at a fast pace,” he added.

He also referred to India’s victory over Pakistan during the 1999 Kargil war, saying that the country will emerge victorious even in future wars. “In the Indian Army, many operations have happened, are happening and will happen in future, if needed. But I can say with confidence that in future, if foreign powers dare to look towards India and if there is war in future, India will be victorious again,” Rajnath Singh said without naming Pakistan or China.

Pointing out that India’s defence forces have contributed much in maintaining the present-day geographical map of Jammu and Kashmir, Singh said that while there had been no major activity by Pakistan against India in the 1950s, China had undertaken a number of operations in Ladakh. The 1962 war had made it clear that China’s intentions towards India were not good, he said, adding that Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was the prime minister of the country at that time.

“Many people criticise Nehru on that count,” he said. “I too come from a particular political party and I do not want to criticise any (former) prime minister of the country,” Singh said, adding, “I do not want to raise a question mark on the intention of any (former) prime minister because I know that there cannot be anything wrong in anybody’s intentions; there can be deficiencies in their policies… but we could not make up for the losses suffered then.”

