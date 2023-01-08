scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 08, 2023

Death toll rises to seven in militant attack in Jammu’s Dangri village

The explosions took place when the grieving family members and relatives were holding a dharna along with the bodies of the deceased at Dangri Chowk to protest against the administration’s failure to check terror attacks.

jammu militant attack news, india news, indian expressPrince and five other people were injured in the firing by militants during a targeted attack on four neighbouring houses in the village on January 1. (File Representational Photo)
Listen to this article
Death toll rises to seven in militant attack in Jammu’s Dangri village
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The death toll in the militant attack in Upper Dangri village on the outskirts of Rajouri town last week rose to seven Sunday after one more person succumbed to his injuries in a hospital in Jammu.

Identified as Prince Sharma, 20, the deceased was among the four seriously injured people who were airlifted from Rajouri and admitted to Jammu’s Government Medical College Hospital. The deceased’s elder brother Deepak Sharma was among those killed by militants when they attacked several houses in the evening on January 1.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had visited the hospital on Saturday to enquire about their condition. While assuring their families of all possible assistance, he had directed the hospital administration to ensure the best possible medical treatment for the injured.

Prince and five other people were injured in the firing by militants during a targeted attack on four neighbouring houses in the village on January 1. Of the six injured, four had died.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
As Rahul Yatra nears end, Congress hits the road across states, a follow-...
As Rahul Yatra nears end, Congress hits the road across states, a follow-...
India is growing robustly relative to its peers…there is room to gr...
India is growing robustly relative to its peers…there is room to gr...
In Indore, a home for the Pravasis who fought for India’s independence
In Indore, a home for the Pravasis who fought for India’s independence
In hijab protest district, over 50% dip in minority students’ count in go...
In hijab protest district, over 50% dip in minority students’ count in go...

The next day, two minor cousins were killed and 10 others injured in a powerful explosion caused by an IED planted by militants in Deepak Sharma’s house on January 1.

The explosions took place when the grieving family members and relatives were holding a dharna along with the bodies of the deceased at Dangri Chowk to protest against the administration’s failure to check terror attacks.

First published on: 08-01-2023 at 11:10 IST
Next Story

Sri Rama Sene leader shot at in Karnataka, escapes with injuries

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 08: Latest News
Advertisement
close