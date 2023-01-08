Death toll rises to seven in militant attack in Jammu’s Dangri village

The death toll in the militant attack in Upper Dangri village on the outskirts of Rajouri town last week rose to seven Sunday after one more person succumbed to his injuries in a hospital in Jammu.

Identified as Prince Sharma, 20, the deceased was among the four seriously injured people who were airlifted from Rajouri and admitted to Jammu’s Government Medical College Hospital. The deceased’s elder brother Deepak Sharma was among those killed by militants when they attacked several houses in the evening on January 1.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had visited the hospital on Saturday to enquire about their condition. While assuring their families of all possible assistance, he had directed the hospital administration to ensure the best possible medical treatment for the injured.

Prince and five other people were injured in the firing by militants during a targeted attack on four neighbouring houses in the village on January 1. Of the six injured, four had died.

The next day, two minor cousins were killed and 10 others injured in a powerful explosion caused by an IED planted by militants in Deepak Sharma’s house on January 1.

The explosions took place when the grieving family members and relatives were holding a dharna along with the bodies of the deceased at Dangri Chowk to protest against the administration’s failure to check terror attacks.