Day after grenade attack, IED power circuit found outside Jammu airport

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday found a power circuit used for improvised explosive devices (IEDs) outside the main entrance of Jammu airport, causing panic in the area.

Advertising

Sources said the circuit contained eight batteries, including four pencil cells, all attached with each other with wires. These were concealed in a polythene packet and were found abandoned at around 1 pm on one side of the main entrance to the airport.

A bomb disposal squad from the police control room immediately reached the spot and found a power circuit used in IEDs. However, it did not contain any explosive and detonator, an official said.

The circuit was found a day after a boy from Kulgam district threw a hand grenade at a bus stand, killing two people and injuring 32 others. The grenade thrower was arrested by police within hours when he was trying to flee back to the Valley.