Day after encounter, J&K DGP says some ‘looking at killers as innocent’

A DAY after three militants were killed in an encounter in Srinagar’s Rambagh area, J&K DGP Dilbag Singh on Thursday took a swipe at those questioning the police action, saying some have started “looking at killers as innocent”.

Replying to a question on PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti’s statement questioning the encounter, he said, “There are people in civil society who somehow understand the reality, but try to say something which is away from the reality. There are many people who are on social media who are trying to cast aspersions on the killing of the terrorists.”

“Unfortunately, there are people who have started looking at the killers as innocent people,” the DGP said.

The militants who were killed were identified as Mehran Yaseen Shalla from Srinagar, and Manzoor Ahmad Mir and Arafat Ahmad Shiekh from Pulwama.

DGP Singh said while Mehran was involved in the killings of many civilians, including school principal Supinder Kour and teacher Deepak Chand on October 7, Manzoor and Arafat had been working as over ground workers for Abbas Sheikh, the slain chief commander of The Resistance Front, an affiliate of Lashkar-e-Toiba.

“Mehran is the one who had been providing all kind of logistic support to Abbas when he was active in Srinagar city and elsewhere. He is responsible along with his associates for the killing of police sub inspector Arshad Ahmad, a grenade attack on June 26 last at Barbarshah in which one innocent civilian was killed, besides the killing of Imran Ali Sheikh, a resident of Srinagar,” the DGP said, adding to the list the killing of Kour and Chand.