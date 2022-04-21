‘Corruption’ in awarding contract of hydel power project: CBI conducts raids at multiple locations across country

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Thursday conducted raids at the premises of a serving senior IAS officer and three former officers of the Chenab Valley Power Projects (P) Ltd at multiple locations across the country as a part of its investigation into the charges of corruption in awarding the contract of a hydel power project contract to a Mumbai-based company in Jammu and Kashmir in 2019.

Identifying the serving IAS officer as J&K’s Principal Secretary Agriculture Production and Farmers Welfare Naveen Kumar Choudhary and the former senior officers of the Chenab Valley Power Projects (P) Ltd as former managing director M S Babu and two former directors M K Mittal and Arun Kumar Mishra, sources said that the searches are currently in progress at their premises in Jammu, Bihar, Delhi, Mumbai and Thiruvananthapuram.

Sources added that Choudhary was the managing director of the Chenab Valley Power Projects (P) Ltd when the contract was awarded.



Last month, the Jammu and Kashmir government had approached the CBI for conducting investigations to ascertain the truth behind the charges of corruption levelled by Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik who had claimed that during his tenure as the Governor in J&K, he was offered Rs 300 crore as bribe to clear two files, including one related to an RSS leader.

While asking the CBI to conduct a probe, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had said, “As a person holding high office had asked something to be done, we had given our consent to the CBI for the investigations in both the matters. The truth will come out after the investigation is complete,” he told reporters here.