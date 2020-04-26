Coronavirus outbreak: After row over red zone tag, J&K relaxes curbs in Jammu areas

Officials said that barring a few pockets, the restrictions will be relaxed and residents will be allowed to move subject to issuance of passes by District Magistrate. (Representational) Officials said that barring a few pockets, the restrictions will be relaxed and residents will be allowed to move subject to issuance of passes by District Magistrate. (Representational)

The J&K administration on Saturday relaxed restrictions in Gujjar Nagar, Bhatindi, Sunjwan and Janipur’s Bhawani Nagar in Jammu district by shifting them from the red to orange zone.

“The transition from red zone to orange has been permitted in Janipur, Gujjar Nagar, Bhatindi & Sunjwan, keeping in view the guidelines for the same. Further, transition from orange to green will take place as per procedure, in due course of time (second week of May, if situation remains as it is today),” Jammu Deputy Commissioner Sushma Chauhan wrote on her WhatsApp group. “The order/ notification of withdrawal shall be issued when the transition from red zone to green zone is complete,’’ she said, adding that “the concerned officers, both police & magistrate have been briefed about the relaxation pertaining to orange zone”.

The Indian Express had on Saturday reported on the issue in a report titled ‘In Jammu, NC youth leader questions red zone classification, UT admin calls it inflammatory’.

Officials said that barring a few pockets, the restrictions will be relaxed and residents will be allowed to move subject to issuance of passes by District Magistrate.

About some pockets still continuing as containment zones in the areas, sources said that while some members of Tableeghi Jamaat quarantined in a mosque in Sunjwan area had tested positive, Kiryani Talab has a large settlement of Rohingya, a number of whom had also travelled to Delhi’s Nizamuddin.

