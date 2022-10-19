Conspiracy to disrupt PM’s Jammu visit: NIA files chargesheet against JeM chief Masood Azhar, 11 others

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday filed a chargesheet against Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar and 11 other militants hailing from Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan for hatching a conspiracy to carry out suicide attack on security forces and other vital installations in Jammu so as to disrupt Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Palli village in Samba district on April 24.

Apart from Azhar alias Maulana of Karachi’s Bahawalpur, other Pakistani militants named in the chargesheet include Rouf Asgar Alvi @ Abdul Rouf Asgar of Bahawalpur; Mohammad Mussdaiq @ Doctor @ Abdul Manan @ Wahid Khan of Shakargarh-Sialkot; Shahid Latif @ Chhota Shahid @ Noor Al Din of Gujranwala and Masood Ilyas Kashmiri @ Abu Mohammad.

Names of two Pakistani militants who were killed in encounter with police and security forces in Jammu’s Sunjwan area, too, figure in the chargesheet. However, the charge against them stand abated.

The remaining accused in the chargesheet are militants hailing from Kashmir, including Shafeeq Ahmad Sheikh (Pulwama); Bilal Ahmad Wagay (Anantnag); Mohd Ishaq Chopan (Anantnag); Abid Mushtaq Mir (Pulwama), and Asif Ahmad Sheikh (Tral).

A case in this regard was initially registered on April 22 this year at Bahu Fort police station in Jammu and re-registered by the NIA on April 26 with regard to the conspiracy to disrupt the scheduled visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Palli village in Samba district. According to the NIA, two Jaish-e-Mohammed militants infiltrated into India ahead of the PM’s visit through a cross-border tunnel in Chak Faqira area of Samba district for carrying out a suicide attack on security forces and other vital installations in Jammu.

The movement of the said terrorists was intercepted by the security forces and both terrorists were killed in an encounter in Sunjwan area, it added.