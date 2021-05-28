Chemical factory in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district gutted

Fire tenders douse the blaze at a chemical factory in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Friday. (Express Photo)

A chemical factory in the Battal Ballian industrial area in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district was gutted after a fire broke out early on Friday.

Sources said that although the exact reason of the fire is yet to be ascertained, a short circuit is being suspected to have caused it.

Initially, fire tenders from Udhampur tried to douse the fire, but as it continued to spread to other areas, fire engines from the nearby Reasi and Jammu districts were called in. Later, the Army and the Indian Air Force also joined in the fire-fighting operation.

It was later in the morning that the fire was brought under control, but operations still continue. The district administration also had to evacuate people from the nearby Battal Ballian village.

Police have registered a case and are probing the incident.