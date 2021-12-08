Centre trying to push delimitation report deadline again: Farooq Abdullah

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah Wednesday accused the Union government of reneging on its promise of completing the delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir by March next year and said the people have had enough of “dictatorship”.

Abdullah’s statement came after the Union Home Ministry avoided mentioning a deadline for the Delimitation Commission to submit its report, even though it has to give findings on or before March 6, 2022.

“As early as possible,” said Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai in Lok Sabha on Tuesday in response to a question by Satyadev Pachauri, who wanted to know the time by which the Delimitation Commission’s work is likely to be completed.

On Wednesday, Abdullah said: “There has been enough dictatorship, bureaucratic rule and LG rule. Now the people’s government shall come.”

He was addressing a convention by the National Conference’s OBC Cell at the party headquarters in Jammu.

“They (Union government) had promised us that after the delimitation, Assembly elections will be held. And they (Delimitation Commission) were told that they have time till March 6 for submitting their report and there will be no extension,’’ Abdullah said. “I was not there, otherwise I would have told them that you had promised us that the report will come by the March 6 deadline.”

Abdullah said National Conference MPs are also associate members of the Delimitation Commission, but have not been called or shown any report. “We don’t know what they had been doing,” said Abdullah, adding that those who had fixed the March 6 deadline seem to have again extended it, this time indefinitely.

Headed by Justice (Retired) Ranjana Prakash Desai and now comprising Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra and State Election Commissioner (SEC) KK Sharma, the Commission was set up by the Union Law Ministry on March 6, 2020 with one-year tenure. However, with little work done during a year, the term of the commission was extended on March 6, 2021 by another year.

“This is the state of affairs with our democracy. They say one thing and do the other,’’ Abdullah said, adding that people’s issues can be resolved only during popular rule and not through bureaucratic rule.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party workers led by former minister Harsh Dev Singh here burnt the effigy signifying the Delimitation Commission for delaying its report.

Harsh Dev Singh asked the government to make public the Delimitation report, adding that the Commission appears to be resorting to delaying tactics under pressure from BJP who does not seem to be in favour of holding elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

Social activist Sunil Dimple along with his supporters too held demonstration over MoS Home’s statement, saying that this means that there will be no assembly elections and restoration of statehood to J&K for at least two years. He accused the MHA for not being committed to early completion and submission of the Delimitation Commission report.