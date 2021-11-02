PDP says Centre promoting new fault lines in Jammu, Kashmir

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday accused the Centre of fostering new fault lines between the two regions of Jammu and Kashmir to divide the people, adding that they will enhance efforts to foil these designs.

The party made the allegations in a statement released after its Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meet.

“The Political Affairs Committee (PAC) observed that resorting to naked communalism and pitting people against each other on the basis of religion, caste, sect and ethnicity are the only tools of the BJP to cover-up its failure in governance. Hence divisive policies are gaining fresh ground and are being promoted unabashedly.

“This is being done to further divide the people so as to accomplish the agenda of ‘complete disempowerment’ of the people of J&K… The people should remain cautioned and not fall prey and give in to such plans,” the statement said.

The party asked the people of J&K to “collectively rise in unison to defeat such plans”.

The PDP further said, “All the regions of J&K, apart from being robbed of their constitutional and democratic rights are slowly witnessing the catastrophic ramifications of the BJP-RSS plans in sectors like business, employment, right to natural resources etc.

“Initially, some people had fallen to the false narrative of ’empowered Jammu’ as a lame justification for all that the Government of India has been doing since August 5, 2019 but it is evident and accepted now that Jammu region is also paying a heavy price for the misadventures and nefarious acts of the BJP government,” the statement said.

The PDP also expressed concern over the recent arrest of J&K students in and outside the Union Territory for allegedly making pro-Pakistan comments after India’s defeat to that nation in the ongoing T20 cricket World Cup.

“The government action is uncalled-for. The party would explore and extend all possible help, including legal, to the victims of such action,” said the statement.