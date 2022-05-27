scorecardresearch
Friday, May 27, 2022
CBI summons Rubaiya Sayeed in case related to her abduction

This is the first time that Rubaiya Sayeed has been asked to appear in the case. She had been freed after five terrorists were released in exchange.

By: PTI | Jammu |
Updated: May 27, 2022 4:17:10 pm
Rubaiya Sayeed, who stays in Tamil Nadu, is listed as a prosecution witness by the CBI which took over the investigations into the case in early 1990.(File)

A CBI court here has issued summons to Rubaiya Sayeed, daughter of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mufti Mohammed Sayeed, to appear before it on July 15 in a case related to her abduction in 1989, officials said on Friday.

Rubaiya Sayeed, who stays in Tamil Nadu, is listed as a prosecution witness by the CBI which took over the investigations into the case in early 1990.

Yasin Malik, chief of the banned JKLF who has recently been sentenced to life imprisonment in a terror funding case, is an accused in the Rubaiya Sayeed kidnapping case.

