Friday, August 05, 2022

CBI conducts searches at 30 locations over irregularities in J-K Police sub-inspector recruitment

The searches were launched at 28 locations in Jammu and one each in Srinagar and Bengaluru

By: PTI | New Delhi |
August 5, 2022 5:34:35 pm
Last month, the Jammu and Kashmir administration cancelled the police sub-inspector recruitment following allegations of irregularities and recommended a CBI probe into the selection process. (File Photo)

The CBI on Friday conducted searches at 30 locations in connection with alleged irregularities in the selection of police sub-inspectors by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB), officials said.

The searches were launched at 28 locations in Jammu and one each in Srinagar and Bengaluru after the registration of an FIR against JKSSB member Narayan Dutt and 32 other accused, including middlemen and candidates, they said.

The CBI has also named Karnail Singh, a medical officer posted in Jammu, Avinash Gupta, the owner of a coaching centre in Akhnoor, and a Bengaluru-based company in the FIR, they said.

Last month, the Jammu and Kashmir administration cancelled the police sub-inspector recruitment following allegations of irregularities and recommended a CBI probe into the selection process.

First published on: 05-08-2022 at 05:34:35 pm

