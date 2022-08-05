‘Irregularities’ in SI recruitment: CBI searches various locations in Jammu

August 5, 2022 11:56:23 am
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday conducted searches at various places in Jammu division as part of its probe into alleged irregularities in the selection process of police sub-inspectors which was cancelled by the Jammu and Kashmir government.
Sources said searches were in progress at over half a dozen places including the residence of a rural local body member in Akhnoor and Khour tehsils of Jammu district. The search parties have reportedly seized some documents, including bank details, from people.
The searches have come less than a month after the Jammu and Kashmir government cancelled the recruitment of police sub-inspectors and recommended a CBI investigation into allegations of irregularities. The cancellation order had come from Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha following an enquiry report by a three-member committee headed by financial commissioner (additional chief secretary-home) R K Goyal.
Ordering cancellation of the selection process and recommending a CBI probe, L-G Manoj Sinha had last month said that the culprits will be brought to justice soon.
The list of 7,200 candidates who had cleared the written exams and qualified for the physical test was displayed online on June 4 by the JKSSB. With the list of shortlisted candidates out, the recruitment exam came under the scanner after several aspirants called it a “fraud” and criticised the process as “unfair” after over 20 siblings qualified for the police recruitment. The J&K government on June 10 constituted a committee to inquire into the alleged irregularities in the written test conducted by the Jammu & Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB). The panel was asked to submit its report or recommendations within fifteen days.
