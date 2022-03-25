CBI to probe former J&K governor Satya Pal Malik’s bribery charges

Nearly six months after former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik claimed that he was offered Rs 300-crore bribes to clear two files including one related to an RSS leader, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has approached the Central Bureau of Investigations to ascertain the truth.

Stating that there had been some news quoting Malik, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Friday, “Bade Pad Par Baithey Huey Vyakti Ne Koi Baat Kahi Hai To Desh Mein Jo Sab Se Vishawniye Sanstha Hai Jaanch Ke Mamley Mein, Humney Swakriti Beiji Hai In Dono Prakarno Ki Janch Ke Liye’’ (As a person holding high office had said something, we have given our consent to the CBI for investigations in both the matters), he told reporters here. “Aur Janch Ke Baad, Doodh Ka Doodh Aur Pani Ka Pani Ho Jayega’’ (And truth will come out after the investigations), he added.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

Satya Pal Malik, at present the governor of Meghalaya, levelled corruption charges against a senior RSS functionary last year. Malik alleged that when he was Jammu and Kashmir governor, he had received two files, one pertinent to “Ambani’’ and the other to an “RSS functionary’’. “One of the secretaries told me that these are shady deals, but he can get Rs 150 crore each. I told him that I had come to Jammu and Kashmir with five kurta-pajamas and would leave with that only,” the former governor said. “I alerted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who told me that there should be no compromise on corruption,’’ Malik added while speaking at an event at Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan.

While Malik did not say anything about those files, he was apparently referring to the government’s deal with Reliance General Insurance, part of the Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group. Malik had cancelled a deal with Reliance General Insurance Company to provide health insurance to government employees in October 2018.

Lieutenant Governor Sinha also reiterated the commitment of the central government and his administration on the rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley. “The government of India had announced 6,000 posts and the construction of accommodation for them in the Valley much earlier,’’ he said. “All these posts could not be filled up for whatsoever reason. We have with great dedication tried to take the job to its logical conclusion and there will be no vacancy left by June,’’ he said, adding that the government was building flats for the Pandits.

In 2015 the Centre approved a plan to build homes in the Valley for migrant Kashmiri Pandits.“However, I do not believe that the return and rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits will take place with these measures only, but some more things which need to be done and are not publicised,’’ Sinha said.

Last week Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the progress of the rehabilitation of the Kashmiri Pandits, during a meeting with Sinha.