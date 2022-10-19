CBI arrests BSF commandant in J&K SI paper leak scam

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested a BSF commandant in connection with the question paper leak for recruitment of sub-inspectors to the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Though there has been no official word so far, sources identified the arrested BSF official as Dr Karnail Singh, a medical officer at BSF Frontiers Headquarters in Paloura, situated on the outskirts of Jammu city. He was arrested on Wednesday after he did not give satisfactory replies during questioning by CBI officials, sources said, adding that information about his arrest has been conveyed to senior BSF officials.

This is the ninth arrest since the CBI registered a case in the matter on August 3. The other eight include a J&K Police Selection Grade Constable Raman Sharma, a government teacher, an India Reserve Police personnel, a former CRPF personnel, two residents of Akhnoor and two people from Haryana.

Having conducted raids across various states and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the CBI had registered a case against 33 people, including the then member and a section officer of J&K State Services Recruitment Board (J&KSSRB) and the owner of a private coaching institute, among others.

After J&KSSRB conducted exams and finalised the list, the J&K Home Department had on June 4 made public the merit list of 1,200 sub-inspectors. However, as the selection was mired in controversy following allegations of malpractice, the J&K government ordered an internal enquiry and cancelled the list. Later, it transferred the case to CBI.