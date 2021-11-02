Cancel citizenship of those who cheered for Pak: Jammu BJP leader

THOSE WHO celebrated Pakistan’s win against India in the recent T20 World Cup match should not only be beaten up and skinned but their Indian citizenship should also be cancelled, senior J&K BJP leader and former MLC Vikram Randhawa is heard purportedly saying in a video that has gone viral on social media.

In the video, he also allegedly asks Muslims to offer namaz on WhatsApp instead of “occupying the roads”.

With his remarks evoking strong protests in the Muslim community, with many prominent people approaching police for action against him, Randhawa, when contacted, told The Indian Express that the video was doctored to project his remarks in a wrong context.

About his namaz remark, he claimed it was actually the statement of a Pakistani journalist against Kashmiri Muslims.

When contacted, BJP chief spokesperson Sunil Sethi sought to distance the party from Randhawa’s remarks. He said Randhawa must have made the remarks in his individual capacity. “We want inclusive growth for all the regions,” he said. “For us, people of all regions of Jammu and Kashmir are equally important and we want peace and progress of all across the Union Territory.”

Jammu Senior Superintendent of Police Chandan Kohli said “cognizance of the matter is being taken”.

PDP president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti in a tweet said no action was being taken against the former legislator “who calls for genocide of Kashmiris & to skin them alive”.

“But J&K students are charged with sedition for merely cheering the winning team. India is surely the mother of all democracies,” she said.

In the video, Randhawa purportedly says, “These 22- or 23-year-old girls, who roam around in Jammu in veils, were in Kashmir throwing their jackets in the air and raising pro-Pakistan slogans. And these girls in the age group of 21-22 are praising Pakistan and have sympathy for it in their hearts.”

“ All those involved in this kind of activity should be beaten up and skinned. They should be treated such that their coming generations too remember the result of raising anti-India slogans or pro-Pakistan slogans on Indian soil,” he says. “Not only them, their parents should also realise what kind of ungrateful children they have given birth to.”

“Since the very beginning, we have demanded that their degrees be cancelled. We also demand that their citizenship should also be cancelled and they be beaten up and skinned,” he says.

“Earlier, they used to give talaq on mobile phone. So why not offer namaz also on WhatsApp, why do you people come and occupy the roads for it,” he says.

This is not the first time that Randhawa has created a controversy. A few months ago, he had leveled serious charges of corruption against a Union minister. Following a defamation notice from the minister, he had publicly tendered an apology.