Can reopen Pandit cases if something specific, says DGP

Jammu and Kashmir’s Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh, on Tuesday said that the cases relating to exodus and killing of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990s can be reopened if something specific comes up.

“If something specific comes up, we will definitely pay attention,’’ he said when asked about the demand by Kashmiri Pandits to reopen cases pertaining to their exodus and massacre.

“We have been pursuing and will keep pursuing any case related to terrorism. We will not spare anyone who is responsible for terror crime and strict action will be taken,” Singh said.

His remarks come amid a controversy over The Kashmir Files, a movie that focuses on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in 1990. An advocate and social worker Vineet Jindal has in a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind has sought direction to the UT administration for reopening all the cases pertaining to the massacre of Pandits during 1989-90 and also for the constitution of a Special Investigation Team to investigate them.

DGP, who earlier flagged off motorbikes to be used for border patrol and women helpline at Gulshan Ground here, also said that security of the borders has always been an issue of concern as Pakistan-based terror agencies are using different tactics which include infiltration bids, pushing of terrorists, supplying weapons and narcotics via tunnels, and now by using drones etc. to foment trouble in Jammu and Kashmir.