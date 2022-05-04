BSF detects suspected tunnel in J&K’s Samba district along int’l border

BSF personnel on Wednesday evening detected a suspected tunnel near the international border in Jammu and Kashmir’s border Samba district.

Significantly, the suspected tunnel was found less than a fortnight after the elimination of two heavily armed Pakistani terrorists owing allegiance to Jaish-E-Mohammad in Sunjwan area of Jammu city on April 22 morning. The slain militants, according to police, had recently infiltrated with a mission to launch an attack for disturbing the peaceful atmosphere of Jammu.

Both the militants were wearing suicide vests and, according to police, if they had been able to launch a successful attack, it would have had implications of the Prime Minister’s visit to Palli village in Samba district on April 24.

A CISF ASI was killed and some CISF and J&K Police personnel were injured during an encounter with militants. Two people were apprehended by police in connection with Jaish conspiracy to carry out an attack in Jammu city.

Pointing out that the suspected tunnel was detected in Samba district’s Chak Faquira village at around 5.30 pm, sources said that an exercise to detect tunnel, if any, was going on in the area for the last many days so as to find out from where the militants killed in Sunjwan had infiltrated.

BSF confirmed that a “small opening has been found in general area near fencing in Samba area which is suspected to be a suspected to be tunnel” . “However,due to darkness further search could not be carried out, it said, adding that detailed search will be carried out early in morning at first light.