Monday, July 25, 2022

BSF sub-inspector shoots himself dead at Jammu border post: Officials

Ramdev Singh was found lying in a pool of blood and his personal assault weapon was found by his side when a junior rank soldier reached his room around 6.35 am.

By: PTI | Jammu |
July 25, 2022 9:27:56 am
Ramdev Singh belonged to the 12th battalion and was commanding a platoon of the BSF. (Representational image)

A Border Security Force (BSF) sub-inspector allegedly shot himself dead at a post along the India-Pakistan international border here on Monday, officials said.

Ramdev Singh was found lying in a pool of blood and his personal assault weapon was found by his side when a junior rank soldier reached his room around 6.35 am.

He belonged to the 12th battalion and was commanding a platoon of the BSF. He is suspected to have shot himself dead from his service weapon, officials said.

A police and a BSF court of inquiry are being conducted to ascertain the cause of the death, they said. Singh hailed from Rajasthan’s Sikar district.

