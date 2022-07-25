BSF sub-inspector shoots himself dead at Jammu border post: Officials

July 25, 2022 9:27:56 am
A Border Security Force (BSF) sub-inspector allegedly shot himself dead at a post along the India-Pakistan international border here on Monday, officials said.
Ramdev Singh was found lying in a pool of blood and his personal assault weapon was found by his side when a junior rank soldier reached his room around 6.35 am.
He belonged to the 12th battalion and was commanding a platoon of the BSF. He is suspected to have shot himself dead from his service weapon, officials said.
A police and a BSF court of inquiry are being conducted to ascertain the cause of the death, they said. Singh hailed from Rajasthan’s Sikar district.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Jammu News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Free, but Burkapal tribals too broken to even hold grudgePremium
All seven seen in video arrested, says Police
Latest News
Jordan Peele’s Nope opens to No. 1 with $44 million
Delhi News Live Updates: Political pressure minimal, MCD raises taxes; Past offenders feature in new Delhi Police booklets
Shivangi Joshi eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, fans bid her emotional goodbye
ED takes Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee to AIIMS Bhubaneswar after Calcutta HC order
Daily Briefing: Neeraj Chopra wins India’s first-ever silver medal at Worlds final; delays payments hit MSME sector
While You Were Asleep: Nigeria’s Amusan wins 100m hurdles gold, Williamson back in NZ white ball tour of WI, Pucovski to train at MRF Academy in Chennai
Bengaluru, Karnataka Live Updates: Railways to run additional trains between Bengaluru and Mangaluru
Authorities: 7 hurt in shooting at Los Angeles park
Jessie Adams: ‘Obstacles aren’t roadblocks but merely hurdles for you to overcome’
Explained: What is heteropessimism, and are you suffering from it?
IND vs WI 2nd ODI: Axar Patel brings West Indies down to earth
Droupadi Murmu Swearing-in Live: Murmu pays tribute at Rajghat, to take oath as President of India shortly