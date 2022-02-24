BSF opens fire at drone flying along border in Jammu

By: Express News Service | Jammu |
February 24, 2022 11:45:28 am
February 24, 2022 11:45:28 am
The Border Security Force personnel on Thursday fired at a drone found that was flying along the international border in R S Pura and Arnia sectors of the Jammu district.
BSF sources said that personnel fired around 15-20 rounds at the drone, following which it went back to the Pakistan side of the border.
Meanwhile, BSF have launched searches in areas near the border to locate the source of the drone.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Jammu News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-