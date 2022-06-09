BSF opens fire after suspected drone from Pakistan spotted in J&K’s Arnia

A suspected drone from Pakistan was spotted in Jammu and Kashmir’s Arnia sector on this side of the international border on Thursday morning, according to Border Security Force (BSF) officials.

“Today morning at around 4.15 am a blinking light, suspected to be a drone, was observed in the Arnia area. Alert BSF troops fired at it due to which it returned… It was flying at a height of around 300 metres,” they added.

Earlier this week, the Jammu and Kashmir Police had recovered three magnetic improvised explosive devices (IEDs) dropped by a Pakistani drone in the Kanachak area on the outskirts of Jammu city. The payload attached to the drone was brought down, but the drone could not be shot down. The payload contained three magnetic IEDs packed inside a tiffin box with the timer set to different timings of 3 hours, 8 hours etc. The IED was deactivated and diffused through controlled explosion.

Significantly, sticky bombs have emerged as a new threat ahead of the 43-day long Amarnath yatra beginning June 30. On May 29, the Jammu and Kashmir Police foiled a major terror plan by shooting down a Pakistani drone in Kathua district’s Talli Hariya Chak village in Hiranagar, just 3 km from the international border.

Last month, the BSF shot down a drone that entered the Indian territory from Pakistan with a consignment of heroin in Punjab’s Amritsar. The force said they recovered 10 kg of heroin in nine packets, thwarting a smuggling bid from across the border. The BSF troops also lodged a protest with the Pakistani rangers for the drone coming from across the border.