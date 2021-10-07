BSF recovers weapons near India-Pak border in Jammu

Updated: October 7, 2021 12:26:20 pm
The Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday seized arms and ammunition along the international border and claimed to have foiled a bid to smuggle weapons from Pakistan into Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district.
The cache included four pistols, eight magazines, and 232 rounds of ammunition.
Earlier on Saturday night, the Jammu and Kashmir Police had seized a packet containing an AK and a night vision device from Mandal phallian area on the outskirts of Jammu city. The seized packet was reportedly dropped by a drone from the Pakistan side.
Further details are awaited.
