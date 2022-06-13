scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 13, 2022
Must Read

BSF troops foil ‘infiltration attempt by militants’ along international border in J&K

On being challenged by the border security troops in the Arnia sector, the suspected infiltrators opened fire before running back, officials said.

By: Express News Service | Jammu |
June 13, 2022 11:07:27 am
j&k infiltration attempt bsf, bsf foil infiltration attempt, bsf troops, jammu news, jammu updates, indian expressBSF troops. (File photo)

Alert troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday night foiled a suspected infiltration attempt by militants from across the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Arnia sector, officers of the border force said.

Giving out further details, a senior BSF officer said that the troops observed suspicious movement close to the IB in Arnia Sector around 9.30 pm. “BSF troops challenged them on which the miscreants opened fire,” the officer added.

The force retaliated by firing a few bursts towards the suspected infiltrators due to which they ran back. Early in the morning on Monday, a search was carried out, but there have been no recoveries, officers said.

Best of Express Premium
Over 400 SC verdicts translated, until Covid-19 stalled AI projectPremium
Over 400 SC verdicts translated, until Covid-19 stalled AI project
RS polls Maharashtra: Behind BJP win, a former Shiv Sena loyalist, key Co...Premium
RS polls Maharashtra: Behind BJP win, a former Shiv Sena loyalist, key Co...
Explained: Why babies must only be breastfed for 6 monthsPremium
Explained: Why babies must only be breastfed for 6 months
Explained: BrahMos, 21 and developingPremium
Explained: BrahMos, 21 and developing
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Jammu News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 13: Latest News
Advertisement