BSF troops foil ‘infiltration attempt by militants’ along international border in J&K

Alert troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday night foiled a suspected infiltration attempt by militants from across the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Arnia sector, officers of the border force said.

Giving out further details, a senior BSF officer said that the troops observed suspicious movement close to the IB in Arnia Sector around 9.30 pm. “BSF troops challenged them on which the miscreants opened fire,” the officer added.

The force retaliated by firing a few bursts towards the suspected infiltrators due to which they ran back. Early in the morning on Monday, a search was carried out, but there have been no recoveries, officers said.