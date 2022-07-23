BSF fires at Pak drone detected along IB in Jammu; search launched

Updated: July 23, 2022 10:58:43 am
BSF opened fire at a Pakistani drone after spotting it near the International Border (IB) in Kanachak sector of Jammu and Kashmir, a senior official said on Saturday.
A blinking red light was observed by the troops coming from Pakistan side in Kanachak area at 9.40pm on Friday, he said. Alert Border Security Force (BSF) troops fired at it, he said.
The troops launched a search operation in the area, which is still going on, he said.
Earlier, police had busted three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) modules arresting seven of its members and recovering huge cache of arms, ammunition, and explosive material reportedly dropped by 20 drone sorties from Pakistan.
Reportedly, LeT had set up three terror modules in Jammu and Rajouri districts to collect and transport weapons dropped by drone in border areas of Jammu, Samba, Kathua and Rajouri districts to terrorists in Kashmir.
