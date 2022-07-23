scorecardresearch
BSF fires at Pak drone detected along IB in Jammu; search launched

A blinking red light was observed by the troops coming from Pakistan side in Kanachak area at 9.40pm on Friday, he said. Alert Border Security Force (BSF) troops fired at it, he said.

BSF, Pakistan drone, pakistan india border, pakistan india border conflict, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Pakistan In indian border, Indian ExpressReportedly, LeT had set up three terror modules in Jammu and Rajouri districts to collect and transport weapons dropped by drone in border areas of Jammu, Samba, Kathua and Rajouri districts to terrorists in Kashmir. (file)

BSF opened fire at a Pakistani drone after spotting it near the International Border (IB) in Kanachak sector of Jammu and Kashmir, a senior official said on Saturday.

The troops launched a search operation in the area, which is still going on, he said.

Earlier, police had busted three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) modules arresting seven of its members and recovering huge cache of arms, ammunition, and explosive material reportedly dropped by 20 drone sorties from Pakistan.

Reportedly, LeT had set up three terror modules in Jammu and Rajouri districts to collect and transport weapons dropped by drone in border areas of Jammu, Samba, Kathua and Rajouri districts to terrorists in Kashmir.

