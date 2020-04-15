Brick kilns to reopen in Jammu as LG orders easing lockdown restrictions

He further ordered to increase the timing for opening of shops dealing in essential commodities to avoid overcrowding. These arrangements be made in areas other than those identified as Red Zones/Containment Zones, he added. He further ordered to increase the timing for opening of shops dealing in essential commodities to avoid overcrowding. These arrangements be made in areas other than those identified as Red Zones/Containment Zones, he added.

In an indication that certain relaxations would be in place in coronavirus-free areas during the ongoing lockdown, Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu Wednesday ordered reopening of brick kilns across Jammu subject to certain conditions, besides asking the administration to work out a plan for opening business establishments dealing in non-essential items.

“Brick kilns be allowed to function and the owners of these kilns be directed to observe the protocol like social distancing for labourers, etc., working there,” read a letter by Rakesh Magotra, Additional Secretary to Lt Governor to Jammu divisional commissioner.

The letter also asked to allow dry fruit sellers transport goods stored by them in their shops and godowns to cold storages in a systematic and staggered manner, as also the load carriers to enter in the city premises before 9 pm to unload essential commodities during the lockdown period.

Apart from this, the Lt Governor also directed him to devise a plan for opening of businesses engaged in non-essential items like mobiles, books etc., in a staggered manner, fixing days in a week during which certain trades shall be allowed to open. Guidelines/SOPs be devised for strict compliance by these traders, he added.

He further ordered to increase the timing for opening of shops dealing in essential commodities to avoid overcrowding. These arrangements be made in areas other than those identified as Red Zones/Containment Zones, he added.

Significantly, on Tuesday, representatives of trade, industry and various other associations during an interaction with Lt Governor Murmu during the day had demanded the government to allow industrial units resume operations, assuring that industrialists will own responsibility of ensuring sanitization, social distancing and hygiene as per the guidelines. They also apprised the Lt Governor that around 50,000 labourers working in brick kilns across Jammu were left stranded due to lockdown, saying that these units be allowed to resume functioning as the stocks of bricks have also reportedly exhausted.

Their other demands included treatment of non-COVID patients, hiring of SRTC trucks for transportation of essential commodities from outside the UT by the traders; supply of ration to daily earners; entry of heavy vehicles during day time; installation of sanitisation tunnels in high footfall areas like sabzi mandis, warehouses, etc.

The LG, while interacting with the representatives of the associations, assured them that all their genuine issues would be looked into on priority.

J&K Police contribute Rs 9.47 crore to JK Relief Fund

As part of its initiative ‘We Care’’, the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday contributed Rs 9,47,24,036 to the J&K Relief Fund.

The cheque, on behalf of the Jammu-Kashmir Police, was presented to Lt Governor G C Murmu by Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh here. The gazetted officers in the UT Police have contributed their two-day salary and other personnel one day’s towards the fund.

DGP thanked all members of the J&K Police for their contribution towards the fund at this critical time while themselves being the frontline warriors in fight against Covid-19.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jammu News, download Indian Express App.