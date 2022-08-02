By: PTI | Jammu |
Updated: August 2, 2022 11:20:46 am
Updated: August 2, 2022 11:20:46 am
A bomb was hurled at a police post in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district early Tuesday, police sources said.
No casualties have been reported in the explosion.
The crude bomb was hurled at the police post in Gool area at 5 am, the sources said, adding an alert has been sounded in the district.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Jammu News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
First published on: 02-08-2022 at 11:11:38 am
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
2
Delhi Confidential | 'Marie Antoinette Mahua Moitra...' — small act fails to escape the eyes of BJP
Live Updates
Maldives President in India, to meet PM Modi today
Opinion:
D Sivanandhan writes: The powerful and ubiquitous EDPremium
On North-South debate
Alia: 'All south films haven't worked, some Hindi films have done well'
Found with bullet at IGI
Delhi HC says give mosquito repellant, hand sanitiser to students
Pune Inc | Every Tuesday
A startup’s pilot project aims to change how people buy medicines
Latest News
Google Search’s built-in timer feature missing, company says working to bring it back
MHT-CET 2022 PCB Group admit card releasing today; how to download
Alia Bhatt says despite a few flops, Shah Rukh Khan needs ‘no advice’: ‘He’s the magic and magician put together’
Bomb hurled at police post in Jammu & Kashmir’s Ramban
Ek Villain Returns box office collection day 4: Arjun Kapoor-John Abraham film fails the Monday test
SpiceJet clears all outstanding principal dues of AAI
Jai Bhim leads in nominations at IFFM Awards 2022; 83, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Sardar Udham follow
MCD sets December deadline to complete waste-to-art work at Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav Park
Washington: 1 dead, 5 wounded in shooting in US
Explained: 4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri’s killing is important for India
IND vs WI 3rd T20I Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch match live?
Tamil Nadu braces for heavy rain, NDRF teams rushed to districts