BJP slams Mufti, says she is instigating youth to pelt stones

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday slammed former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti for her statement, wherein she had appealed to Muslims across the country to “let BJP take away the mosques as they [Muslims] can offer namaz at any place and do not need buildings for it”.

“She is in fact instigating Kashmiri youth to come on the road and indulge in stone pelting,’’ said senior BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of the erstwhile J&K state, Nirmal Singh. “After having been rejected by the people in Kashmir, she is now trying to communalise the situation in Jammu and the BJP will not tolerate it,” he said, adding that her statement falls within the purview of sedition.

When asked whether he was demanding registration of a case against her, he said that it was for the government agencies to see.

He also criticised Mufti’s statement wherein she had said that BJP wanted to convert Taj Mahal into a temple, saying that if someone has approached the court seeking opening of rooms lying closed at Taj Mahal, it is his legal and constitutional right. “Where did BJP ask for conversion of Taj Mahal into a temple?” he said.

“What is the harm if someone wants to know what is there inside the rooms,’’ the BJP leader said, adding that what is inside should be visible to all. “What is the problem, if someone wants to know the truth…what is the purpose of history?’’ he added.

A BJP leader, Rajneesh Singh, had filed a petition before the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court seeking directions to the Archaeological Survey of India to open Taj Mahal’s 22 closed doors to see “the truth, whatever it is”.