BJP put J&K on sale to outsiders, says Mehbooba

PDP president and former CM Mehbooba Mufti Tuesday accused the BJP of putting Jammu and Kashmir on sale for people from outside.

Talking to the media after a visit to Rajouri and Poonch districts, Mufti said Jammu’s economy is being choked from all sides. She said contracts for extraction of minor minerals have been given to outsiders and local tractor and trolley operators carrying sand and gravel are being subjected to heavy penalties.

While the UT’s new excise policy has led to allocation of most liquor vends to outsiders, the government has also closed liquor bars rendering thousands unemployed, the PDP leader said.

Accusing the BJP government of hitting Jammu’s economy from all sides, the PDP leader said that local contractors are systematically being excluded from tendering of big projects.