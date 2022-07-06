BJP demands NIA probe into arrested LeT militant’s links

The BJP on Tuesday demanded NIA probe into the arrested Lashkar-e-Toiba militant Talib Shah’s “terror links’’ and also issued show cause notice to its J&K Minority Morcha president Sheikh Bashir, asking him to reply within 48 hours about appointment of Shah as incharge of its IT and Social Media Cell for Jammu province.

“He (Bashir) doesn’t have the authority to make any appointment,’’ said J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina, who returned here after attending the party’s national executive meeting in Hyderabad. “Every appointment in the party is made by the president.”

Accompanied by former Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta and party secretary Arvind Gupta at party headquarters here, Raina said, “Talib’s phone has shown photos and videos, which are disturbing.” It seems he recced the J&K BJP headquarters and sent its videos and photographs to LeT handlers across Line of Control, he said, adding that the “security agencies are investigating the whole thing and can soon reveal some big links”.

“Talib used to visit BJP office in the garb of journalist and used to cover party’s press conferences, political rallies and other programmes,” Raina said, adding that his mobile phones contained significantly harmful material in form of photos and videos.

“Posing as media personnel, Talib used to have access to every programme and send the details to his Pakistani counterparts. He also recced his office, clicked photos with the political leadership pretending to be from the media fraternity,” the BJP leader said, adding that this confirms the “modified game plan of terrorists”.

Understanding the gravity of the matter, the party has appealed to J&K’s Lt Governor to ask for a NIA probe into the matter to find out such more black sheep and their links, Raina said.

“Talib did recce of my office. He sent videos of my office to his Pakistani handlers. He used to meet BJP leaders by posing as a journalist. We demand a NIA probe,” he said. He said that he has himself received threat calls and letters many times earlier by terrorists from across the borders.