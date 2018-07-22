BJP MLA to start front to press for CBI probe in Kathua case

The BJP has 22 sitting MPs in the Lok Sabha from Bihar. Besides, NDA allies Lok Janshakti Party and Rashtriya Lok Samata Party have tallies of six and three respectively. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/File) The BJP has 22 sitting MPs in the Lok Sabha from Bihar. Besides, NDA allies Lok Janshakti Party and Rashtriya Lok Samata Party have tallies of six and three respectively. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/File)

BJP MLA and former J&K minister Choudhary Lal Singh is set to launch a new front, ‘Dogra Swabhimaan Sangathan’, in an effort to intensify the agitation for a CBI inquiry into the Kathua rape and murder case, according to reports.

The organisation will be launched at an event at the state government-run Teachers Bhawan here on Sunday, it

is learnt.

Although there has been no official word so far from Singh, invitation circulated to a select gathering mentions the Sangathan as a “non-political organisation’’. The invite carries a photograph of Singh and states, “To intensify the agitation against perpetual discrimination with Jammu, Coordination Committee seeking CBI inquiry in…(the) case is going to launch a non-political organisation with the name Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan along with its vision document under the leadership of Choudhary Lal Singh on 22nd July at 11 am…”

For all the latest Jammu News, download Indian Express App