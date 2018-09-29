BJP demands de-recognition of parties boycotting J&K local body elections

Of eleven seats, BJP can win five seats and Shiv Sena two. Of eleven seats, BJP can win five seats and Shiv Sena two.

The Bharatiya Janata Party here on Saturday demanded the Election Commission to de-recognise and withdraw election symbols of National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party among others for announcing to boycott urban and rural local body elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a press conference here, party’s state spokesperson Brigadier (retired) Anil Gupta said that National Conference, Peoples Democratic Party, Communist Party Marxist (CPM) and Bahujan Samaj Party are recognised political parties with reserved election at the state and the national level. As such, these parties are mandated to participate in all elections as per Section 29A (5) of the Representation of People Act 1951, he added.

Pointing out that elections are the core of a democratic process and these afford an opportunity for people to express their will, the BJP leader said that these political parties by boycotting the upcoming elections have not only betrayed the people of the state, but also disrespected the Constitution of India which they had pledged to safeguard while applying for their recognition.

“By not participating in the election process these parties have violated the provisions of section 29 A [5] and 29 A [7] of Representation of People Act 1951 and Election Symbol Order 1968 and thus they are liable to be de-recognised and their election symbols frozen,’’ he said. The Election Commission of India had in the past de-recognised a few political parties, he claimed, urging the Chief Electoral Officer of Jammu and Kashmir to immediately take up the matter with it.

