BJP corporator arrested for travelling in SUV with fake registration number

In an embarrassment to the BJP, one of its corporators of the Srinagar Municipal Corporation was arrested on Monday for allegedly travelling in a vehicle with fake registration and chassis numbers.

According to police, Nasir Ahmed Gilkar, a resident of Srinagar, was accompanied by two personal security officers when traffic police in Udhampur town stopped his Scorpio bearing the number plate HR07AC 2642. He was travelling from Jammu to Srinagar on the national highway.

The police said they asked Gilkar’s security officers for the vehicle’s papers because it had a Haryana number plate. “Stolen vehicles usually carry fake registration numbers from some other place, and there is every possibility that they are used for militancy. So we checked the registration number and chassis number of the vehicle online,’’ said Himmat Singh, deputy superintendent of police, adding that the numbers did not match.

During preliminary questioning, according to the police, the corporator said he had bought the vehicle from someone for Rs 8.5 lakh a few days ago but failed to produce any documents to support his claim.

Police sources said the corporator and the vehicle were then taken to the Udhampur police station.

BJP spokesperson Sunil Sethi said the party would not support people involved in crimes, adding that Gilkar would, however, be a victim if he had bought a stolen vehicle unknowingly.

It was a few days ago that police seized a stolen Tempo Traveller bearing a fake registration number on the national highway to Srinagar. A Hyundai Creta with a fake number plate was seized in Udhampur last year.