Thursday, Nov 10, 2022

Back to Village: J&K asks officers to follow up with panchayat visits

In a move meant to ensure implementation of decisions taken at panchayats during the fourth phase of the Back to Village programme, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has ordered all gazetted officers to pay follow-up visits for the next one year to rural local bodies they had visited between October 27 and November 3 this year, across the Union Territory.

In the order, dated November 9, the General Administration Department of the Union Territory has stated that officers “deployed as visiting officers for the 4th phase of Back to Village programme by the General Administration Department’’, or “by Deputy Commissioners across the Union Territory shall be the Prabhari Officer(s) for the panchayat concerned for the next one year, or till decided otherwise”.

The decision, the first since the inception of the Back to Village programme in J&K in June 2019, is aimed at ensuring implementation of decisions taken at the panchayat level during the period.

The Back to Village programme aims to empower and develop rural local bodies. As part of it, one senior officer, including the Lieutenant Governor’s advisers and the Chief Secretary, were sent to one panchayat each, where they stayed for two days and took note of problems listed by local residents during the first three phases. However, there had been no follow-up visits, as pointed out by residents.

“The Prabhari Officer(s) shall make quarterly physical follow-up visits to Panchayat(s) that he or she was allotted, besides virtual participation on the first Monday of every month,’’ the order read. It said the first follow-up visit “shall be held from December 1-15, 2022’’.

The department’s order pointed out that officers concerned should “guide and mentor the Panchayat(s), support and monitor all development activities and remove bottlenecks, if any, in the development process”. They should “ensure resolution of legitimate grievances and demands, as also follow up on several deliverables of the Back to Village programme”, it stated.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Government has also asked all the Deputy Commissioners to review the responses from all the four phases of Back to Village booklets with special reference to the demands and complaints of people and draw out an Action Taken Report (ATR1) clearly mentioning all the demands which have been met and complaints/soft issues addressed.

It further asked them to group all pending issues into local panchayat level, district level and administrative level issues, according to a separate order issued by GAD. While it shall submit al the local and district level issues to the Planning Department as ATR2 positively within a month, the issues concerning the administrative department and policy level issues should be forwarded to the concerned department and the General Administration Department, with a copy to the Planning Department as ATR3, it added.

First published on: 10-11-2022 at 09:18:34 pm
Live Blog

