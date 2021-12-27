Azad targets Centre, says J&K suffering after constitutional safeguards taken away

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the abrogation of Article 370, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday said at a rally in Khour in Jammu district: “Maharaja (Hari Singh) thought about things for the welfare of local people nearly 100 years ago, but today’s ‘maharaja’ cannot think about the state which doesn’t have enough land for people to do farming, or to construct a house in view of its vast terrains covered by mountains and forests.”

Addressing the rally at Khour, which is along the Line of Control, Azad said that even for small jobs, applications were being called for from across the country. He asked how a person from far-off hilly and border areas of Jammu and Kashmir would be able to compete with those having studied in metropolitan cities elsewhere in the country.

“I feel sad about the person who created this thought in the government due to which people in both Jammu and Kashmir divisions are suffering,” he said, adding that the government had taken away small stretches of land given to people under the Roshni Act and also the ones on which refugees from Pakistan in 1947 had been settled. This land is for the farmers, the poor and the labourers, he said.

Reiterating his resolve to continue fighting for statehood to be restored to Jammu and Kashmir, Azad said: “I had never imagined that a state created by Maharaja Gulab Singh in 1846, and which was 101 years old in 1947, would be broken and made a Union Territory.”

“It never happened in Indian history. While UTs had been upgraded into states, a state was never made a UT,” he said, accusing the Central government of taking away “our rights”, including constitutional safeguards available to the people with regard to land and jobs.

Without naming anyone, he also cautioned people against attempts being made by some to divide them. Whenever elections are round the corner, they create a divide in people, he said. However, “our party” always talks of democracy, secularism and uniting people, the Congress leader said.