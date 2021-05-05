Jailed Hurriyat leader Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai passes away at Jammu hospital

Senior Hurriyat leader Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai passed away at a hospital in Jammu on Wednesday. The Tehreek-e-Hurriyat chairman was to the hospital on Tuesday evening from a Jammu jail after complaining of breathing difficulties.

While government officials remained silent on his death, hospital sources in Jammu confirmed that the 77-year-old separatist leader passed away on Wednesday afternoon.

The separatist leader was booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA) by the J-K administration in July last year and shifted to a jail in Jammu.

Sehrai was slapped with PSA after his son Junaid Sehrai, a militant commander of Hizbul Mujahideen, was killed in an encounter in Srinagar.

Originally a Jamat-e-Islami ideologue from the frontier district of Kupwara, Sehrai parted ways from his parent organisation to co-found the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat along with Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

Once a close confidante of Geelani, Sherai had developed differences with the senior leader over his handling of the separatist movement in the Valley.