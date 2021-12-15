Since Art 370 abrogation, outsiders bought seven plots in J&K, all in Jammu: Govt

Since the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, outsiders have purchased seven plots of land in the Union Territory, and all of them are in Jammu division, the government told Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

“As per the information provided by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir, a total of seven plots of land have been purchased by persons from outside the UT of Jammu and Kashmir. All the seven plots are located in Jammu division,” Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said in written reply.

The stripping of the erstwhile state’s special status on August 5, 2019, had led to apprehensions in the region that outsiders would take away land and jobs of the local people and, in turn, change the demographic character of the place.

To another question on employment in Jammu and Kashmir, the government said there was no sluggishness in the economy in the region to suggest job losses.

“The Government of J&K has informed that economic parameters do not indicate sluggishness of economy leading to loss of jobs. During the financial year 2020-21, the indicators like State Goods and Services Tax (SGST), Motor and Spirit Tax (MST), Stamp Collection have witnessed growth of 14.50 per cent, 64.63 per cent and 104.10 per cent respectively, as compared to the last year,” Rai said in a written reply.

“The net increase in Goods and Services Tax collection has been 25.43 per cent in the current year and the excise collection has been Rs. 770 crore, which is higher as compared to previous year for the corresponding period,” he added.

According to Rai, the Periodic Labour Force Survey conducted by National Statistical Office during July 201-June 2020 shows the unemployment rate in Jammu and Kashmir fluctuates between 5.1 per cent and 6.7 per cent.

“The number of vacant posts in the government has gone down considerably and is well below 80,000 as many steps have been taken by the government to address the issue of unemployment and filling of vacant posts in the UT of J&K,” Rai said.