Arrested Pak militant dies of cardiac arrest in J&K

A Pakistani militant who received bullet injuries and was caught near the Line of Control (LoC) in border Rajouri district last month, died on Saturday at an Army hospital in Jammu and Kashmir.

Soldiers had donated blood to save the militant, identified as Tabarak Hussain, 32, a resident of Sabzkote village in Kotli district of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Hussain died of a cardiac arrest on Saturday evening, Defence PRO Lt Colonel Devender Anand said.

He was among three militants who were spotted by Army personnel on the Indian side of the LoC on August 21 — challenged by the sentries, he tried to flee and was shot at. While the injured Hussain was caught, the other two fled back to the PoK, sources said.

Hussain received two bullet wounds — on his thigh and shoulder — and was critical. Soldiers donated three bottles of blood, as doctors operated on him.

According to the Army sources, Hussain and his brother Haroon Ali, then 15, were caught during an infiltration bid in the same sector in April 2016, but were repatriated on humanitarian grounds in November 2017.

Hussain had reportedly told interrogators that he was sent by a Pakistani Intelligence officer, identified as Col Yunus Chaudhry, who paid him Pakistani Rs 30,000 to attack an Indian post. He, along with other militants, had carried out recces of Indian forward posts, and Chaudhry gave them the go-ahead to attack on August 21, sources said.

Hussain had reportedly been working for the Pakistani Intelligence for about two years. He underwent six weeks’ training at a Lashkar-e-Toiba training camp across the LoC, it is learnt.

On April 25, 2016, Hussain and his brother Haroon Ali were sent with three terrorists from Sabzkot, said the Army.

The three terrorists were carrying “war-like stores” and had planned to plant an IED near Indian forward posts, it said. On December 16, 2019, Hussain’s other brother, Mohammad Sayeed, was apprehended by soldiers in the same area, the Army had said.