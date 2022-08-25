Army: Soldiers donated blood to Pak terrorist injured in J&K

THE ARMY said on Wednesday that a Pakistani terrorist, who was injured during an attempt to attack a border post in Rajouri district on August 21, received “three bottles of blood” from Indian soldiers. The terrorist has been identified as Tabarak Hussain, 32, a resident of Sabzkot village in Kotli district of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Giving details of the incident, Brigadier Kapil Rana, Commander, Nowshera Brigade, said that on August 21 morning, alert soldiers deployed in Jhangar sector of Nowshera spotted two-three terrorists on the Indian side of the Line of Control. “One terrorist came close to the Indian post and tried cutting the fence, when he was challenged by alert sentries. The terrorist trying to flee but was brought down by effective fire, incapacitating him,” he said. Two others, who were hiding behind, fled.

“He had bled due to two bullet wounds in his thigh and shoulder, and was critical. Members of our team gave him three bottles of blood, operated on him and admitted him in the ICU,” said Brigadier Rajeev Nair, commandant of the Army hospital at Rajouri, adding that he was now stable.

According to the Army, Hussain and his brother Haroon Ali, then 15 years old, were caught during an infiltration bid in the same sector in April 2016, but were repatriated on humanitarian grounds in November 2017.

Hussain has reportedly told his interrogators that he was sent by a Pakistani Intelligence officer, identified as Colonel Yunus Chaudhry, who paid him Rs 30,000 in Pakistani currency to attack an Indian post. He, along with other terrorists, had carried out recces of Indian forward posts, and Chaudhry gave them the go-ahead to attack on August 21, according to the Army.

An Army statement said Hussain had been working for the Pakistani Intelligence for about two years. He underwent six weeks training at a Lashkar-e-Toiba training camp across the LoC, it said.

On April 25, 2016, Hussain and his brother Haroon Ali were sent with three terrorists from Sabzkot, said the Army. The three terrorists were carrying “war-like stores” and had planned to plant an IED near Indian forward posts, it said. On December 16, 2019, Hussain’s other brother, Mohammad Sayeed, was apprehended by soldiers in the same area, the Army said.