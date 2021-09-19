Army recruits being trained to tackle emerging challenges: Lt Gen Das

Taking the drone threat “very seriously”, the Indian Army has incorporated training to tackle the menace and emerging cybersecurity challenges in its course for soldiers, a senior Army officer said on Saturday.

“Our Army Chief has taken the drone challenge very seriously and the Indian Army, including JAK LI, is fully prepared to tackle it,” said Lt General M K Das, Commandant of the OTA Chennai and Colonel of the JAK LI, while talking to the media after the attestation parade for 460 new recruits of the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAK LI) at its Regimental Centre in Dansal.

Due to the pandemic, the ceremony was conducted without the parents of the recruits following all the norms.

“As part of the preparation as to how to tackle this challenge, the threat of drone and how to act against it has been included in our training programme…During training at the Regimental Centre, our recruits are made fully aware of the threats posed through science and technology, cybersecurity among other emerging challenges,” he said, adding that “they are further imparted orientation training when they join their respective units so as to make them fully prepared”.

Recruit Peer Sartaj Ahmed Wani was awarded the Sher-e-Kashmir Sword of Honour and Triveni Singh Medal for being adjudged ‘Overall Best Recruit’.