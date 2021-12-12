Army Major commits suicide in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban

An Army Major allegedly committed suicide on Saturday night by shooting himself with an AK-47 rifle in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district.

Identified as Major Parvinder Singh of Priyadarshini Vihar in New Delhi, sources said he was posted at Mahu Bal Post as Company Commander, Alpha Coy.

He shot himself at his residential quarters at the post, police sources said. Investigators are yet to determine what prompted him to take the extreme step. The police have registered a case.

Inquest proceedings have been initiated under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and further investigation is on, a PTI report said.