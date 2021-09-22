Army helicopter crashes in Udhampur, both pilots killed

Two pilots were killed on Tuesday after a Cheetah helicopter of the Army crashed in Shiv Garh Dhar area near the famous tourist resort of Patnitop in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The chopper, according to Army PRO Lt Colonel Devender Anand, was on a training sortie over the area.

The deceased pilots have been identified as Major Rohit Kumar and Major Anuj Rajput.

The Army’s Northern Command, in a tweet, said: “Northern Army Commander Lt General Y K Joshi and all ranks salute the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.”

Officials said the incident reportedly occurred between 10.30 am to 10.45 am when the chopper was caught in bad weather.

– With PTI inputes