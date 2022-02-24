Arms dropped by Pakistani drone seized from border: Jammu and Kashmir police

Jammu and Kashmir police have said they made a major haul of arms, ammunition and explosives from the border village of Treva in the RS Pura subdivision’s Arnia area and foiled a Lashkar-e-Toiba plot to carry out terror attacks in the Union Territory.

The police said the arms cache was found after they launched searches in the Arnia and RS Pura sectors, where the Border Security Force noticed a Pakistani drone flying over the international border on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. The drone returned to the Pakistan side as the BSF fired at it, they added.

According to the police, they found three boxes—believed to have been dropped by the drone from Pakistan—which contained three remote-controlled improvised explosive devices, two IED timers, three detonators, three bottles of explosives, a bundle of cordex wire, a pistol along with two magazines and 70 rounds, and six grenades. While personnel from the special operation group joined the police in the searches, the BSF searched along the border.

A case was registered at the Arnia police station and investigations are in progress. The police said the plot had been hatched by the terrorist outfit’s leadership in Pakistan at the behest of that country’s Inter-Services Intelligence agency.