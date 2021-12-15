Attack on Police bus in Srinagar: Anger, grief as bodies of cops brought home

AROUND 4 pm on Monday, Constable Shafeeq Ali told his daughter over the phone that he will come home in the next five or six days. Barely two hours later, his family got the news of the attack by militants on a bus in which he was travelling along with other personnel of J&K Police.

On Tuesday, 38-year-old Ali’s body was brought to Reasi district police lines where his colleagues paid tributes, before it was taken to his village Mamankot in Mahore block – 110 km away – which was once a hot bed of militancy. On the way, people showered flower petals on the vehicle carrying the body.

Ali is survived by wife Parveen Begum and five children.

Like Ali, Assistant Sub Inspector Ghulam Hassan, who was also among the three policemen killed in the attack, had called his son in Ramban district’s Chuchater village Monday morning, asking about the well being of family members. He assured his son to be home soon. It was a scene of grief and anger as Hassan’s body reached home on Tuesday.

His brother Mohammad Sharief questioned how there could be “Azadi by killing innocent people” Another villager, Abdul Hamid, said the government must wipe out terror.

Village Sarpanch Ghulam Nabi asked the government to take bold steps to eliminate terror, which was being aided by Pakistan. “Those behind these killings cannot be Muslims as killing innocents is against Islam,” he said.

Survived by three sons and two daughters, including one serving in the Army, Hassan had 22 months of service left.