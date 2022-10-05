scorecardresearch
Home Minister Amit Shah reviews security situation in Jammu and Kashmir

Shah is scheduled to address a public rally at Showkat Ali Stadium in Baramulla district before returning to Srinagar.

Union HM Amit Shah chairs a security review meeting with senior officials in Srinagar, October 5, 2022 (Photo Credits: ANI)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Shah, who is on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, chaired a high-level meeting to review the security situation in the Union territory, officials said.

They said Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Director IB, DGs of various central armed police forces, police and army officials were present in the meeting.

Senior officials at a security review meeting, chaired by Amit Shah in Srinagar on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. (Photo Credits: ANI)

He will lay foundation stone for several development projects and also inaugurate some projects which have been completed.

First published on: 05-10-2022 at 01:54:57 pm
