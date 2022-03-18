Amit Shah on 2-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir from today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Jammu and Kashmir in a special BSF plane on Friday evening. He is on a two-day visit to the Union Territory.

Upon his arrival at the Jammu Airport’s technical area around 7.30 pm, Amit Shah was received by Union Minister of State in the PMO Dr Jitendra Singh and BJP MP from Jammu-Poonch Lok Sabha constituency Jugal Kishore Sharma, sources said.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

Thereafter, his cavalcade drove to the Raj Bhawan where he is scheduled to chair a high-level security review meeting with the top officials of the security forces, police, intelligence agencies and civil administration. A number of senior officials of paramilitary forces and intelligence agencies have already reached the Raj Bhawan from New Delhi and Kashmir to attend the meeting.

On Saturday, Amit Shah will address the CRPF Raising Day parade at the Maulana Azad stadium. Later, he is likely to visit Mahanpur in Kathua district where a high-security prison is coming up. He will also visit some CRPF formations and interact with the jawans.

Security review by the home minister comes close on the heels of the recent killings of three Panchayat members and two security personnel. However, at the same time, there has been no let-up in the anti-terror operations led by security forces and the police wherein, a number of militants, including top commanders of various outfits, have been killed in Kashmir valley.