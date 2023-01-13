Weeks after seven killed in twin militant attack, Amit Shah to review security situation in Jammu today

Nearly two weeks after seven people were killed in twin militant attacks in Jammu’s Rajouri district, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday is set to visit Dhangri village, where the attacks took place, to review the situation on ground. Tight security measures are in place in the district with the Union Home Minister slated to meet the families of the victims.

Shah will also chair a high-level meeting to review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, officials told news agency PTI. He will arrive in Rajouri on Friday morning and will move straight to Dhangri village, located on the outskirts of Rajouri town, where the attacks took place on January 1 and 2.

Two minors were among the seven killed in the militant attacks. Six people were injured in the firing by militants during a targeted attack on four neighbouring houses in the village on January 1. Of the six injured, four had died. The next day, the two minors, who were cousins, were killed and 10 others injured in a powerful explosion caused by an IED planted by the militants.

The explosions took place during a dharma by the grieving family members of one of the victims at Dangri Chowk to protest against the administration’s failure to check terror attacks.