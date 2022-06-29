scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 29, 2022
First batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims leaves for Valley

Multi-tier security has been put in place for the smooth conduct of the Amarnath Yatra, and pilgrims have been provided RFID tags to track their locations on a real-time basis.

By: Express News Service | Jammu |
June 29, 2022 8:43:29 am
The first batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims depart from Jammu on Wednesday. (Express Photo)

Amid tight security, the first batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims left Jammu for the Kashmir Valley on Wednesday morning, from where they will undertake a pilgrimage to the cave shrine of Lord Shiva in the Himalayas in South Kashmir.

The 43-day pilgrimage, beginning from base camps at Pahalgam and Baltal in Kashmir on Thursday, was flagged off in Jammu by the Union Territory’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

Explained |Amarnath Yatra, the legend and the pilgrimage

The pilgrimage is taking place after a gap of two years. It could not take place due to Covid-19 in 2020 and 2021, and it was abruptly called off midway by the government in 2019 ahead of the abrogation of Article 370, which guaranteed special status to the then Jammu and Kashmir state.

Enthusiastic pilgrims left Jammu in buses and other vehicles. (Express Photo)

Multi-tier security has been put in place for the smooth conduct of the yatra, and pilgrims have been provided RFID tags to track their locations on a real-time basis.

Enthusiastic pilgrims left Jammu this morning in buses and other vehicles amid chants of ‘Bhum Bhum Bhosle‘ and ‘Jai Baba Burfani‘. When asked about the threat of militants in the Valley, one of the pilgrims said “Baba Hai Na”.

Amarnath Yatra is a 43-day pilgrimage. (Express Photo)

