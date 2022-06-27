Ahead of Amarnath Yatra, militant tasked to attack Doda police caught in Jammu and Kashmir, arms seized

Days ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra to South Kashmir Himalayas, the Jammu and Kashmir Police in a joint operation with security forces arrested a militant carrying arms and ammunition on the outskirts of Doda town Monday.

Identifying him as Fareed Ahmed of Koti Doda, police said he was tasked to attack police personnel in Doda. Fareed was apprehended after police and security forces intercepted him at a joint Naka set up as part of the increased security arrangements ahead of the Amarnath pilgrimage season.

One Chinese pistol, two magazines, 14 live cartridges and one mobile phone were seized from his possession.

The accused was taken into custody and a special team has started an investigation into the incident.

During preliminary interrogation, Fareed has revealed that he had received arms and ammunition from one suspect during the month of March.

It has also come to the fore that Fareed is highly radicalised and used to receive calls from terror commanders based across the border and he was motivated to work for terror outfits in Kashmir valley and Doda regions, police said.

However, due to the timely and swift action Doda Police foiled this nefarious plot.

Doda police have registered an FIR under relevant sections of law and begun the probe.