Saturday, Jan 07, 2023

After Dhangri killings, Rajouri panchayats to not celebrate Lohri

Two unidentified militants had on January 1 evening attacked four houses in Upper Dangri village, killing four people including a father-son duo and injuring six others.

Two IEDs were planted by militants so as to cause more casualties when villagers would gather there for mourning. (PTI File)
After Dhangri killings, Rajouri panchayats to not celebrate Lohri
There will be no Lohri celebrations in Dhangri block of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir on January 13 as elected sarpanches of all the 17 village panchayats in the area have decided not to celebrate the festival in the memory of six civilians, including two minors, who were killed in back-to-back twin militant attacks earlier this month.

Dheeraj Sharma, sarpanch of Upper Dangri panchayat said that the decision was taken unanimously at a meeting of sarpanches from across the block on Wednesday. Keeping in view the sombre mood of the people and the mourning in the village where militants killed six people, they decided not to celebrate Lohri in their respective panchayats as well, he added.

Two unidentified militants had on January 1 evening attacked four houses in Upper Dangri village, killing four people including a father-son duo and injuring six others. The next morning, two minor cousins were killed and ten others injured in a powerful IED explosion at the house of Deepak Sharma who had been gunned down by militants the previous evening. His younger brother and a cousin were injured in the firing.

Two IEDs were planted by militants so as to cause more casualties when villagers would gather there for mourning. Another IED was detected by police and defused after the first explosion. According to the police, the IEDs were planted to target senior police and security forces officers when they would visit the site of terror attack.

First published on: 08-01-2023 at 03:26 IST
